Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hillenbrand is a global diversified industrial company with multiple market-leading brands that serve a wide variety of industries across the globe. Hillenbrand’s portfolio is comprised of two business segments: the Process Equipment Group and Batesville. The Process Equipment Group businesses design, develop, manufacture and service highly engineered industrial equipment around the world. Batesville is a recognized leader in the North American death care industry. They pursue profitable growth and robust cash generation driving increased value for their shareholders. Hillenbrand is publicly traded on the NYSE under HI. “

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

HI has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of Hillenbrand from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th.

NYSE HI opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Hillenbrand has a 12-month low of $37.81 and a 12-month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.49.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.10. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The business had revenue of $754.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Hillenbrand will post 3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Hillenbrand news, insider Nicholas R. Farrell sold 3,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.13, for a total value of $185,330.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joe Anthony Raver sold 136,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.23, for a total transaction of $6,881,007.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 164,146 shares of company stock valued at $8,246,326 over the last 90 days. 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HI. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hillenbrand during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 2,291.7% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 1,624.6% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of engineered industrial equipment. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services differentiated process and material handling equipment and systems for a wide variety of industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hillenbrand (HI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.