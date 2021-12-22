Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Short Interest Down 19.3% in November

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,730,000 shares, a decrease of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 7,100,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 2,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

HLT stock opened at $148.55 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $132.94. Hilton Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $98.57 and a fifty-two week high of $154.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,142.69 and a beta of 1.25.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 0.81% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HLT. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital increased their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $127.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.73.

In other news, insider Matthew W. Schuyler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.33, for a total transaction of $417,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kevin J. Jacobs sold 195,722 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $28,403,176.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 214,722 shares of company stock worth $31,207,817. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 160,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,414,000 after buying an additional 12,702 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 97.9% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 34,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,125,000 after purchasing an additional 16,921 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 30.0% during the second quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 169,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,409,000 after purchasing an additional 39,000 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 1.4% during the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 256,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,988,000 after purchasing an additional 3,620 shares during the period. Finally, TFG Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 5.0% during the third quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 2,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 96.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of hospitality businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ownership and Management & Franchise. The Ownership segment includes owned, leased, and joint venture hotels. The Management & Franchise segment manages hotels and timeshare properties, and license its brands to franchisees.

