HMS Capital Management LLC Makes New $497,000 Investment in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $497,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RHI. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Robert Half International in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 307.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,590,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $909,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Robert Half International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 55,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period. 86.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RHI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robert Half International has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

NYSE:RHI opened at $107.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.56. Robert Half International Inc. has a one year low of $60.90 and a one year high of $120.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.37.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 42.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 32.48%.

In other news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.84, for a total value of $589,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

