HMS Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

HMS Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,256 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VIG. BCJ Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 697.4% during the 2nd quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 865,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 757,118 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 560.7% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 749,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,947,000 after buying an additional 635,694 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 732,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,111,000 after buying an additional 350,993 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,434,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 22,028.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 286,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 285,052 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $166.66 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $136.02 and a 12-month high of $171.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $160.64.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.