Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) Shares Acquired by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF (NYSEARCA:INFL) by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,108 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,018 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.40% of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 86.6% during the second quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 14,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 6,536 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the third quarter worth $1,403,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 335.6% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 9,190 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 50,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF during the second quarter valued at $141,000.

NYSEARCA:INFL opened at $30.23 on Wednesday. Horizon Kinetics Inflation Beneficiaries ETF has a 1-year low of $24.07 and a 1-year high of $32.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.31.

