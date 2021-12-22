Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Hubbell by 60.1% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 10.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of HUBB stock traded down $0.93 on Wednesday, reaching $205.16. 124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,938. The company has a market cap of $11.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $195.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.77. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $149.07 and a 1 year high of $212.54.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.30 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 63.44%.

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

