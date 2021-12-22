Huntington National Bank Acquires 200 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 294.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 268 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 896.3% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 522 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 35.0% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 567 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AKAM opened at $115.80 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.64 and a fifty-two week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 3.78. The company has a market capitalization of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.11 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.98% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Kim Salem-Jackson sold 2,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.67, for a total value of $319,209.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AKAM. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $128.00.

Akamai Technologies Profile

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

