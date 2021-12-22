Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Makes New $272,000 Investment in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Nature’s Sunshine Products at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 41,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their target price on Nature’s Sunshine Products from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ NATR opened at $18.11 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $357.87 million, a PE ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $16.97. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.85 and a 52 week high of $21.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $114.75 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 14.29% and a net margin of 4.97%.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Natures Sunshine Products, Inc engages in the manufacturing and direct selling of nutritional and personal care products. Its product lines include general health, immune, cardiovascular, digestive, personal care, and weight management. It operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, Europe, North America, and Latin America and Other.

