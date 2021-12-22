Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) by 60.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 1,404 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in shares of Otter Tail by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otter Tail during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Timothy J. O’keefe sold 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.20, for a total value of $102,480.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John D. Erickson sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $631,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

OTTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group increased their target price on Otter Tail from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Sidoti downgraded Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 16th.

Otter Tail stock opened at $68.74 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.41. Otter Tail Co. has a 12 month low of $39.35 and a 12 month high of $71.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.97.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $316.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.63 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 13.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Otter Tail Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 45.22%.

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the energy, infrastructure, and production businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Manufacturing and Plastics. The Electric segment generates, transmits, and distributes power and electric energy. The Manufacturing segment offers contract machining, metal parts stamping, fabrication, handling trays, and horticultural containers.

