Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 82,600 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 88.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,600 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 20,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 43.5% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Christine S. Wheatley sold 25,322 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.68, for a total transaction of $1,004,776.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 74,196 shares of company stock worth $3,075,028. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on KR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. MKM Partners raised their target price on Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.50.

NYSE:KR opened at $43.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $42.14 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $30.64 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.42.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $31.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 29.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

