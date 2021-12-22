I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “I-Mab is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development and commercialization of biologics to treat diseases with significant unmet medical needs, particularly cancers and autoimmune disorders. I-Mab is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on IMAB. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price target (up from $75.00) on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IMAB traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $48.10. 306,862 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 521,349. I-Mab has a 52-week low of $40.05 and a 52-week high of $85.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.54.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,892,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,193,000 after buying an additional 100,726 shares during the last quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of I-Mab by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 848,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,541,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.63% of the company’s stock.

I-Mab Company Profile

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

