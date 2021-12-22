i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $69.43 Million

Analysts predict that i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) will post $69.43 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for i3 Verticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.19 million and the lowest is $68.85 million. i3 Verticals posted sales of $44.91 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that i3 Verticals will report full-year sales of $292.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $290.00 million to $295.41 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $326.88 million, with estimates ranging from $319.27 million to $339.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover i3 Verticals.

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $67.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.41 million. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 6.65%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IIIV. Raymond James lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered i3 Verticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on i3 Verticals from $34.00 to $24.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, TheStreet lowered i3 Verticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.79.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIV traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.81. The stock had a trading volume of 3,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,921. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $736.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.11. i3 Verticals has a 52-week low of $17.80 and a 52-week high of $35.99.

In related news, President Frederick Stanford sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total value of $318,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Daily bought 53,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $996,951.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of i3 Verticals in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in i3 Verticals by 177.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in i3 Verticals by 111.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536 shares during the period. 61.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

i3 Verticals Company Profile

i3 Verticals, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of integrated payment and software solutions to small-and medium-sized businesses and organizations in strategic vertical markets. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Services, Proprietary Software & Payments, and Others.

