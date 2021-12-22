ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) Short Interest Update

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 30th, there was short interest totalling 126,600 shares, a drop of 19.3% from the November 15th total of 156,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on ICFI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on ICF International from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on ICF International from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

In other ICF International news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 3,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.25, for a total transaction of $341,451.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 14,091.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the second quarter valued at approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ICF International by 20.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 599 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ICF International during the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

ICFI opened at $99.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30 and a beta of 0.65. ICF International has a 12 month low of $71.32 and a 12 month high of $108.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $101.55 and a 200 day moving average of $95.02.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $394.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $384.81 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.85%.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

