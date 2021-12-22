ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Shares Gap Down to $9.67

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.67, but opened at $9.11. ICL Group shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 2,541 shares.

ICL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ICL Group from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ICL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $11.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.98, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.78.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. ICL Group had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were issued a $0.0837 dividend. This is a positive change from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. bought a new position in ICL Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,075,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 38.2% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 6,446 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICL Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of ICL Group by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,929,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,029,000 after purchasing an additional 745,907 shares during the last quarter. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ICL Group (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd. engages in the manufacture of mineral-based products for the agriculture, food, and engineered materials markets. Its products include potash and phosphate fertilizers, specialty fertilizers, functional ingredients, flame retardants and magnesia products. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

