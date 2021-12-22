Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Boosts Stock Holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. lifted its holdings in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 35,601 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the quarter. Five Below makes up about 1.1% of Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Five Below were worth $6,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Five Below during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Five Below by 94.6% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,875.0% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Five Below alerts:

NASDAQ FIVE opened at $186.54 on Wednesday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.34 and a 1 year high of $237.86. The company has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 40.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.63 and a 200 day moving average of $196.89.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.29% and a net margin of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $607.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on FIVE. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $236.00 price target on shares of Five Below in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Five Below from $255.00 to $266.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on Five Below from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Five Below from $232.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.72.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

See Also: What is a Stop Order?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.