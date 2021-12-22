Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Grows Stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its stake in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. owned approximately 0.05% of Genpact worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in Genpact by 284.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 826 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 1,065.5% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $109,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Genpact in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Genpact during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $253,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of G stock opened at $51.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Genpact Limited has a twelve month low of $38.28 and a twelve month high of $52.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.26. The stock has a market cap of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.97, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. Genpact had a net margin of 9.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genpact Limited will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 22.51%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.80.

Genpact Company Profile

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

