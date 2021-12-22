Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Increases Holdings in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. increased its stake in NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in NiSource were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of NiSource by 6.3% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 343,457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 20,442 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in shares of NiSource by 100.0% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 30,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 15,402 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NiSource by 45.5% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 27,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 8,732 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC grew its position in NiSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 31,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in NiSource by 2.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 58,852 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NI stock opened at $26.82 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.09. NiSource Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.09 and a 12-month high of $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.33.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 10.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded NiSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded NiSource from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.17.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

