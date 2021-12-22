Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Invests $2.43 Million in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 62,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,426,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NCR. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NCR by 4.8% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 7,317 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in NCR by 41.8% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,323 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in shares of NCR by 7.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,571 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NCR in the second quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in NCR by 10.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 89.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $39.06 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.58. NCR Co. has a 52 week low of $31.32 and a 52 week high of $50.00.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. NCR had a positive return on equity of 30.41% and a negative net margin of 2.43%. NCR’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that NCR Co. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NCR shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

In related news, VP Daniel William Campbell sold 11,988 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.58, for a total transaction of $498,461.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Adrian Button sold 23,724 shares of NCR stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.54, for a total value of $938,046.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers solutions for the financial services industries. The Retail segment focuses on the customers for the retail industries.

