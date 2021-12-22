Icon Advisers Inc. Co. Lowers Stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Icon Advisers Inc. Co. trimmed its stake in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 36.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,200 shares during the quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co.’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,938,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 1,301.7% during the third quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Jabil during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Jabil during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the second quarter worth $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

Jabil stock opened at $67.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.99. Jabil Inc. has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $67.19.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The technology company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 34.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 6.53%.

In other Jabil news, CEO Kenneth S. Wilson sold 4,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.77, for a total transaction of $308,726.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert L. Katz sold 18,146 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total value of $1,124,326.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,129 shares of company stock valued at $8,546,693 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on JBL. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Jabil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.38.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

