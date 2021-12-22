IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Stock Position Lowered by Independent Advisor Alliance

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,958 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Western Financial Corporation raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $966,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. 84.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IDXX stock opened at $624.06 on Wednesday. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 1-year low of $455.23 and a 1-year high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $52.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $625.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $643.52.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.15. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 106.60% and a net margin of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $810.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.38 EPS for the current year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP James F. Polewaczyk sold 4,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $633.00, for a total value of $2,908,635.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 6,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.22, for a total value of $3,976,688.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on IDXX shares. TheStreet cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $732.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $658.50.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

