Idle Market Cap Tops $8.67 Million (IDLE)

Idle (CURRENCY:IDLE) traded down 18.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 22nd. Idle has a market capitalization of $8.67 million and $257,063.00 worth of Idle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Idle coin can currently be bought for $2.95 or 0.00006019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Idle has traded 21.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.73 or 0.00056608 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,973.59 or 0.08110331 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,955.90 or 0.99921767 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.95 or 0.00073376 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.67 or 0.00048318 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Idle Profile

Idle’s total supply is 13,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,940,995 coins. Idle’s official Twitter account is @idlefinance . Idle’s official message board is idlefinance.medium.com . Idle’s official website is idle.finance

Buying and Selling Idle

