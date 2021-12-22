Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.53 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) to announce $3.53 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Illinois Tool Works’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.58 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.46 billion. Illinois Tool Works posted sales of $3.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Friday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will report full-year sales of $14.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.23 billion to $14.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $15.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.89 billion to $15.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Illinois Tool Works.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 78.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $212.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $261.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $231.00 to $220.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $239.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $235.13.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded up $1.13 on Tuesday, reaching $236.69. 887,636 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 984,485. Illinois Tool Works has a 1-year low of $192.89 and a 1-year high of $246.62. The company has a market cap of $74.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.74%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Director Jay L. Henderson acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $235.29 per share, for a total transaction of $2,352,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Mary Katherine Lawler sold 19,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $4,533,252.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITW. Nvwm LLC raised its position in Illinois Tool Works by 266.7% in the second quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 106.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.57% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

