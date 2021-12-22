Independent Advisor Alliance Buys 262 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Welltower were worth $1,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Welltower by 11.9% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in Welltower by 27.6% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 134,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 29,150 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Welltower by 260.8% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Welltower in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Welltower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Welltower from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.82.

Shares of NYSE WELL opened at $82.64 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.34 and its 200-day moving average is $84.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.46, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.01. Welltower Inc. has a twelve month low of $59.38 and a twelve month high of $89.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Welltower had a return on equity of 2.86% and a net margin of 9.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Welltower Inc. will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 15th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.62%.

About Welltower

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

