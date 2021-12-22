Independent Advisor Alliance Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,953 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Stryker in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker during the second quarter worth about $36,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total value of $263,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.79, for a total value of $721,696.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $256.22 on Wednesday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $220.90 and a 12-month high of $281.16. The company has a market cap of $96.62 billion, a PE ratio of 51.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $263.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.08). Stryker had a return on equity of 25.73% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.695 per share. This is a boost from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 50.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Stryker in a research report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Stryker from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $301.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $289.50.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology & Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Recommended Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.