Independent Advisor Alliance Raises Stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) by 25.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,914 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $1,140,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 10,470.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,545,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530,811 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree during the 3rd quarter worth about $995,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Dollar Tree from $148.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price target on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.47.

DLTR stock opened at $136.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.73. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.26 and a 12-month high of $149.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.32.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollar Tree declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 11.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

