Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 200 Shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its stake in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,884 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $92,870,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Insulet by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 335,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $91,989,000 after acquiring an additional 94,086 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 504,436 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $143,376,000 after acquiring an additional 76,401 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in Insulet during the 2nd quarter worth about $17,983,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Insulet by 14,130.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 64,890 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,813,000 after acquiring an additional 64,434 shares during the period.

Get Insulet alerts:

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total transaction of $4,243,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PODD stock opened at $265.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -590.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a current ratio of 5.72. Insulet Co. has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $287.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. Insulet’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on Insulet from $285.00 to $329.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.00.

About Insulet

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Featured Article: Consumer Price Index (CPI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.