ING Groep NV Acquires New Shares in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 300,000 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $35,931,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.0% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,678 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 3.1% during the second quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 3,300 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 2.3% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% during the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,260 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DKS shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $88.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.09.

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $103.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.72. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.63 and a 52-week high of $147.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $121.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.03.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 54.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 14.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.53%.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack acquired 227,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.30 per share, for a total transaction of $25,038,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

