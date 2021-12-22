ING Groep NV Has $50.43 Million Stock Position in IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO)

ING Groep NV grew its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 1,305.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 432,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 401,698 shares during the quarter. IHS Markit comprises about 0.6% of ING Groep NV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. ING Groep NV owned about 0.11% of IHS Markit worth $50,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 244,133 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,470,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares during the last quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 40,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 20,788 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 6,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. 87.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INFO shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on IHS Markit from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.00.

Shares of NYSE INFO opened at $131.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.55. IHS Markit Ltd. has a one year low of $83.26 and a one year high of $135.82. The firm has a market cap of $52.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.12 and a beta of 1.01.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 13.53%. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. IHS Markit’s payout ratio is 51.61%.

About IHS Markit

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

