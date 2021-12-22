ING Groep NV Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

ING Groep NV grew its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 718,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,789 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 0.9% of ING Groep NV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $72,899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 2nd quarter worth about $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chevron by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 136,355,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,281,898,000 after purchasing an additional 4,339,477 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after purchasing an additional 3,480,692 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844,030 shares during the period. 65.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on CVX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.24.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 52,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total value of $5,973,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 78,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.13, for a total transaction of $8,824,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 388,301 shares of company stock valued at $44,547,412. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CVX opened at $115.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $222.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.28. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $83.89 and a twelve month high of $119.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.17.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The company had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 7.95%. Chevron’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 8.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th were paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.64%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.47%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: How accurate is the Rule of 72?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.