ING Groep NV Purchases 1,142 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,875 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Adobe were worth $28,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% in the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 220.6% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adobe stock opened at $557.52 on Wednesday. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a PE ratio of 55.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $642.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.43.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. The business had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total value of $1,884,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total value of $258,619.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,379 shares of company stock valued at $29,204,536 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ADBE shares. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $695.00 to $685.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $770.00 to $715.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $764.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

