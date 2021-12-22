ING Groep NV Purchases 783 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

ING Groep NV lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,894 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $20,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,047 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,303 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $16,313,000 after buying an additional 2,470 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,467,320 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $580,575,000 after buying an additional 97,511 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 80,700 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,931,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 21,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $8,437,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 66.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COST has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $472.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $525.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $534.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $545.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $566.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.86 billion, a PE ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50-day moving average of $516.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $460.27.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.39. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.77% and a net margin of 2.54%. The business had revenue of $49.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.17%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 4,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $556.02, for a total transaction of $2,224,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.09, for a total value of $1,228,971.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,218 shares of company stock worth $6,249,652 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

