ING Groep NV Raises Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

ING Groep NV boosted its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 339,358 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,869 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $17,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,564,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.3% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,413,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,163,000 after purchasing an additional 18,238 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 54.2% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 13,385 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.2% during the third quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 1,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.2% during the third quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 18,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola stock opened at $57.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.68. The Coca-Cola Company has a 12-month low of $48.11 and a 12-month high of $58.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $55.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.45.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.07. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.31% and a return on equity of 44.22%. The company had revenue of $10.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.35%.

KO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.29.

In related news, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 7,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total value of $448,851.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $2,095,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,282 shares of company stock worth $5,319,662. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.