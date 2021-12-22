Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Shares Sold by Tygh Capital Management Inc.

Tygh Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,019 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 18,313 shares during the quarter. Innospec makes up approximately 1.4% of Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Tygh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Innospec were worth $10,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innospec by 5.6% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 418,076 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,882,000 after buying an additional 22,311 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Innospec during the second quarter worth about $7,641,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Innospec by 4.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 235,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $21,339,000 after purchasing an additional 9,182 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Innospec by 9.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,314 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,552,000 after purchasing an additional 5,987 shares during the period. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Innospec in the second quarter valued at about $2,651,000. 91.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Innospec stock opened at $88.74 on Wednesday. Innospec Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.00 and a twelve month high of $107.73. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $88.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.52.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $376.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $358.50 million. Innospec had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 12.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Innospec Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 15th. This is an increase from Innospec’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.57. Innospec’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IOSP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. TheStreet upgraded Innospec from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, CL King lowered their target price on shares of Innospec from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Innospec news, CFO Ian Cleminson sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.61, for a total value of $35,010.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Milton C. Blackmore sold 293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.70, for a total transaction of $27,454.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Innospec Profile

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

