Insider Buying: 4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) Insider Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

4basebio UK Societas (LON:4BB) insider Heikki Lanckriet purchased 1,000 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.59) per share, for a total transaction of £6,500 ($8,587.66).

Heikki Lanckriet also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 17th, Heikki Lanckriet acquired 1,500 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 650 ($8.59) per share, with a total value of £9,750 ($12,881.49).

On Monday, December 13th, Heikki Lanckriet bought 3,000 shares of 4basebio UK Societas stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 652 ($8.61) per share, for a total transaction of £19,560 ($25,842.25).

4BB opened at GBX 615 ($8.13) on Wednesday. 4basebio UK Societas has a twelve month low of GBX 175 ($2.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 820 ($10.83). The firm has a market cap of £75.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.50, a quick ratio of 19.84 and a current ratio of 20.91. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 681.15.

4basebio UK Societas develops gene therapy technologies and solutions primarily in the United Kingdom. It focuses on the manufacture and supply of synthetic DNA and non-viral nanoparticles for research, therapeutic, and pharmacological use. The company provides services for biotech and pharma customers in the gene therapy and gene vaccine development.

