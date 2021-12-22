Insider Buying: Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) Insider Acquires 600,000 Shares of Stock

Canterbury Resources Limited (ASX:CBY) insider Grant Craighead bought 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of A$0.08 ($0.06) per share, with a total value of A$49,800.00 ($35,319.15).

On Tuesday, November 30th, Grant Craighead purchased 389,520 shares of Canterbury Resources stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.10 ($0.07) per share, with a total value of A$38,952.00 ($27,625.53).

The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Canterbury Resources Limited explores for mineral properties in Australia, Vanuatu, and Papua New Guinea. The company primarily explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, and gold deposits. Its property portfolio includes 100% owned Briggs, Mannersley, and Fig Tree tenements located in Queensland; Ekuti Range project; Wamum project, which covers Idzan Creek and Wamum Creek copper-gold deposits; and Bismarck project situated in Papua New Guinea.

