Insider Buying: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Major Shareholder Purchases 73,844 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) major shareholder Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 73,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $1,363,898.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Working Capital Advisors (Uk) also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 70,410 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $1,270,900.50.

On Friday, December 10th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) purchased 222,074 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $4,392,623.72.

On Monday, December 6th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.91 per share, with a total value of $11,955,000.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 500,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.39 per share, with a total value of $11,695,000.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 75,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.37 per share, with a total value of $2,427,750.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 50,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.39 per share, with a total value of $1,719,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Working Capital Advisors (Uk) bought 100 shares of Stitch Fix stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.88 per share, with a total value of $3,288.00.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.27. 2,279,026 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,540,426. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $113.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of -87.00 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.81.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.12. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a negative return on equity of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $581.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $570.49 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. Stitch Fix’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Stitch Fix by 49.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,603,000 after acquiring an additional 80,227 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 106,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,666,000 after buying an additional 46,375 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000. 57.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFIX has been the subject of several research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Stitch Fix from $31.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.05.

Stitch Fix Company Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc is an online personal styling service that delivers personalized fixes of apparel and accessories to men, women and kids. The company was founded by Katrina Lake and Erin Morrison Flynn in February 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

