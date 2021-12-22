Insider Selling: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) CEO Holger Bartel sold 1,500 shares of Travelzoo stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $15,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Holger Bartel also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 14th, Holger Bartel sold 2,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total transaction of $21,020.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $47,385.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $36,925.00.

On Monday, December 6th, Holger Bartel sold 3,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total transaction of $34,265.00.

On Friday, December 3rd, Holger Bartel sold 4,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $42,615.00.

On Wednesday, December 1st, Holger Bartel sold 2,488 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.78, for a total transaction of $24,332.64.

On Monday, November 29th, Holger Bartel sold 6,100 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total transaction of $60,390.00.

On Friday, November 26th, Holger Bartel sold 5,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.62, for a total transaction of $48,100.00.

On Tuesday, November 23rd, Holger Bartel sold 8,500 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.65, for a total transaction of $82,025.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Holger Bartel sold 8,000 shares of Travelzoo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $80,400.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TZOO traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.19. 65,847 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,759. The company has a market cap of $124.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $19.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $15.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 929.93% and a net margin of 8.00%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TZOO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Travelzoo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on shares of Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,410,000 after buying an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 303.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 43,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 32.09% of the company’s stock.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

