Insider Selling: Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Sells 5,824 Shares of Stock

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) General Counsel Ho Shin sold 5,824 shares of Yext stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $60,394.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $10.54 on Wednesday. Yext, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.89 and a fifty-two week high of $20.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.48.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.21 million. Yext had a negative net margin of 23.17% and a negative return on equity of 41.14%. Yext’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Yext, Inc. will post -0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

YEXT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Yext from $18.00 to $16.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Yext in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Yext during the second quarter worth $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Yext by 137.1% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Yext in the second quarter valued at $72,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Yext by 175.0% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Yext in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Yext Company Profile

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

