Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $311.75.

PODD has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price target on Insulet from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Insulet from $276.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Insulet in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Insulet from $262.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of Insulet stock traded up $3.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $269.39. 290,885 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,230. The firm has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.64 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. Insulet has a 52-week low of $218.28 and a 52-week high of $324.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $293.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.71.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $275.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.62 million. Insulet had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a positive return on equity of 0.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Insulet will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.87, for a total value of $4,243,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Ltd. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 8.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,993 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,077,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Insulet by 17.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,521 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Insulet by 12.2% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,920 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Insulet by 25.6% during the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 4,495 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Insulet during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,609,000.

Insulet Company Profile

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

