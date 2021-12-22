Integral Ad Science Holding Corp.’s Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on December 27th (NASDAQ:IAS)

Integral Ad Science’s (NASDAQ:IAS) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, December 27th. Integral Ad Science had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on June 30th. The total size of the offering was $270,000,000 based on an initial share price of $18.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IAS shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on Integral Ad Science from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Integral Ad Science from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science in a report on Friday, November 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Shares of IAS opened at $21.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.03. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Integral Ad Science has a 1-year low of $16.23 and a 1-year high of $29.68.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. On average, analysts anticipate that Integral Ad Science will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Integral Ad Science by 4.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Integral Ad Science

Integral Ad Science Holding LLC operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, Hong Kong, and Brazil. The company's cloud-based technology platform offers actionable insights and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

Featured Article: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.