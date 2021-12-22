Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Old North State Trust LLC

Old North State Trust LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,807 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for 1.3% of Old North State Trust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Old North State Trust LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,482,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 1,417 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.69, for a total transaction of $70,410.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $50.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $45.76 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $206.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.52.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.22 billion. Intel had a net margin of 26.89% and a return on equity of 28.74%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

