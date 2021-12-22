Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Position Decreased by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,607 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,360 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.05% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $5,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NTLA. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Intellia Therapeutics by 125.0% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors own 82.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intellia Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.50.

Shares of NTLA opened at $125.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of -37.26 and a beta of 2.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $125.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $133.75. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.97) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.85) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 854.10% and a negative return on equity of 34.22%. The company had revenue of $7.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.47) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John F. Crowley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.55, for a total value of $298,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John F. Crowley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.54, for a total transaction of $1,305,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,300 shares of company stock worth $2,231,059. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.