Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Buys $18,241.00 in Stock

Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) President Garrett Gafke bought 3,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.93 per share, with a total value of $18,241.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Garrett Gafke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Garrett Gafke purchased 2,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.12 per share, for a total transaction of $10,240.00.

On Friday, December 10th, Garrett Gafke purchased 18,000 shares of Intellicheck stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.61 per share, for a total transaction of $100,980.00.

Shares of Intellicheck stock opened at $5.41 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.83. The company has a market capitalization of $101.34 million, a P/E ratio of -67.62 and a beta of 1.80. Intellicheck, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $15.45.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 9.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Intellicheck, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IDN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intellicheck in the 3rd quarter worth $8,321,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 361,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares in the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 107.8% in the 3rd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 259,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,125,000 after buying an additional 134,600 shares in the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 250,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,093,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Must Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intellicheck by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 46,848 shares in the last quarter. 44.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on IDN shares. TheStreet downgraded Intellicheck from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intellicheck from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.90.

About Intellicheck

Intellicheck, Inc engages in the development, integration, and marketing of threat and identity authentication solutions. It offers professional services, retail, age, defense, guest, and port ID. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

