InTrack Investment Management Inc Cuts Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,041 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,173 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islet Management LP purchased a new position in Danaher in the second quarter valued at about $13,418,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Danaher by 0.3% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 415,854 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $111,599,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 3.3% in the second quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,035,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Danaher by 5.4% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 522,424 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $141,516,000 after purchasing an additional 26,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in Danaher by 50.4% in the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Danaher news, CFO Matthew Mcgrew sold 2,589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.50, for a total value of $842,719.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 37,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.00, for a total value of $12,266,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on DHR. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Danaher from $306.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup raised their price target on Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.36.

Danaher stock opened at $313.92 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Danaher Co. has a 52 week low of $211.22 and a 52 week high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $224.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $310.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.35.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

About Danaher

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

