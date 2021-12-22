InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 7,794 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 176.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,214 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,794 shares during the period. Applied Materials comprises about 1.2% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 76.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMAT stock opened at $151.42 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.05. The stock has a market cap of $136.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.53 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.98%.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMAT. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.38.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

