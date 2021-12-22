InTrack Investment Management Inc Sells 2,416 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 20.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,430 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,416 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,108,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,556,176,000 after buying an additional 214,457 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,822,453 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,713,769,000 after buying an additional 323,674 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,641,004 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $536,593,000 after buying an additional 75,390 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,690,716 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $425,558,000 after buying an additional 116,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Northern Trust by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,745,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $317,413,000 after buying an additional 280,862 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas A. South sold 2,000 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.22, for a total value of $236,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 75,420 shares of company stock valued at $9,142,378. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $117.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $121.13 and a 200 day moving average of $116.46. Northern Trust Co. has a 52-week low of $88.20 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 21.70%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.16%.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group raised shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $126.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.13.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

