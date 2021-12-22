Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by ING Groep NV

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 34.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,076 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 12,737 shares during the quarter. ING Groep NV’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $23,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 3.1% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 197,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,580,000 after buying an additional 6,003 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $922,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $245,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuitive Surgical by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $383.33 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $335.06.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.64, for a total value of $2,037,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 20,475 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.20, for a total value of $6,945,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 42,978 shares of company stock valued at $14,543,744 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ISRG opened at $348.09 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.13, a P/E/G ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $343.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.44. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $227.47 and a 1 year high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 30.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

