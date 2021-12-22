Inverness Counsel LLC NY Cuts Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 17,280 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $1,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HYA Advisors Inc increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 199,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,662,000 after buying an additional 8,296 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 7.9% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Independent Order of Foresters grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Independent Order of Foresters now owns 1,425,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,790,000 after purchasing an additional 11,531 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 122,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 15.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter.

ITOT stock opened at $104.59 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $105.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.98. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $84.11 and a 1 year high of $107.96.

