Inverness Counsel LLC NY Has $72.29 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lowered its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 125,568 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,951 shares during the quarter. Adobe comprises 2.7% of Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Adobe were worth $72,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mather Group LLC. raised its position in Adobe by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,377 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. South State Corp grew its holdings in Adobe by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 31,034 shares of the software company’s stock worth $18,175,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 57.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,371 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,941,000 after buying an additional 13,300 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Adobe by 50.1% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 59,323 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $34,792,000 after acquiring an additional 19,800 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,624 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,238,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $557.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $642.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $621.43. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $420.78 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $265.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.64, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.06.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The company had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 40,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $620.26, for a total transaction of $24,810,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $628.03, for a total transaction of $1,884,090.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,379 shares of company stock worth $29,204,536. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ADBE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Atlantic Securities raised Adobe from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $600.00 to $820.00 in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Adobe from $678.00 to $611.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Adobe from $760.00 to $680.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $670.16.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

