Inverness Counsel LLC NY Lowers Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Inverness Counsel LLC NY lessened its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 152,887,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,876,775,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775,572 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,324,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,653,523,000 after acquiring an additional 8,321,334 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 86,873,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,475,726,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,534 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,515,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,736,220,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 62,862,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,238,700,000 after buying an additional 288,952 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.29. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

